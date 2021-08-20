STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khammam witnesses surge in dengue cases, deaths

Reportedly, the main reason behind the surge in seasonal diseases is that both the officials concerned and citizens, after the lifting of lockdown, started turning a blind eye to public hygiene.

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While the Covid-19 threat is still very much up in the air, the rise in seasonal diseases has turned out to be yet another cause for concern for those living in erstwhile Khammam district.

According to sources, the erstwhile district has already recorded over 20 dengue deaths, while hundreds of patients are currently undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals for various seasonal diseases, including malaria and viral fever.

Reportedly, the main reason behind the surge in seasonal diseases is that both the officials concerned and citizens, after the lifting of lockdown, started turning a blind eye to public hygiene.

Though official records say Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts have recorded only 112 and 42 dengue cases respectively so far, Express learnt that the actual numbers can be much higher.

While about 36 dengue cases were reported in Kallur PHC alone, Khammam Urban PHC saw 14 cases in the last few days. 

Pointing out that there were no dengue cases in the erstwhile district same time last year, owing to the lockdown, an official who wished to remain anonymous attributed the sudden surge in seasonal diseases to the lack of public hygiene. Meanwhile, Khammam Collector VP Gowtham and Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep recently conducted meetings with health officials and directed them to take all necessary precautionary measures.

