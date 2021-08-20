Make education accessible to all: TSEC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising its “poor” education policies, the Telangana Save Education Committee (TSEC) demanded that the State government take immediate steps to make education more accessible and affordable to all. In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the committee threatened to stage state-wide protests if their demand is not met.

Referring to the decision to reduce budget allocated for the education sector, the committee said that the government is destroying the education system. While the previous governments allocated 18 per cent of Budget for education, the TRS government reduced it to 7 per cent.

The current budget is not sufficient to even pay salaries of the employees, the committee said and added that lack of funds impacted basic facilities like classrooms, water supply, drinking water and compound walls in most government schools, it said. To make matters worse, about 50,000 posts have been lying vacant for the last seven years, the committee added.

Poor deprived of education

The committee also said that since classes have been shifted to online mode due to Covid-19 pandemic, students from the marginalised sections, including tribal students are being deprived of proper education.

“While schools are shut, private and corporate schools are still fleecing parents with exorbitant fees. The government failed to curb such malpractice in the education system,” the committee said.