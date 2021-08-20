NDSL workers to move Telangana HC against Labour Court order

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a major move, the Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) employees’ union has decided to move the Telangana High Court, challenging a recent order by the Labour Court that justified the company management’s decision to announce layoffs back in 2015.

The employees’ union members have also decided to mount pressure on the State government to resolve the long-pending issues immediately by holding talks with the union leaders and the liquidator appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Though the case had been pending in the Labour Court for long, it cleared the matter on August 17 and passed an order in favour of the company management that announced layoffs in 2015.In light of this development, the employees’ union decided to move the High Court and also approach the government to take initiatives to settle the matter once and for all.

On Thursday, the leaders and members of the union held a meeting at the NDSL factory in Shakar Nagar, Bodhan. Mazdoor Sabha general secretary P Upendar, CITU general secretary S Kumara Swamy, BMS general secretary E Satyanarayana and several others attend the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the factory, which was established as the Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) during the Nizam’s reign, was privatised and the name was changed to NDSL during the TDP regime in united Andhra Pradesh.

While the private organisation holds 51 per cent of shares, government holds remaining 49 per cent. The private management announced layoffs in 2015 and approached the NCLT in 2017 seeking liquidation. Following this, the NCLT appointed a liquidator, Rama Krishna Gupta.

After declaring layoffs, the management had, in writing, assured the workers that they would be provided voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). The union leaders have reportedly decided to challenge the Labour Court order using this letter.

