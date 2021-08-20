Revanth will go to jail again, say TRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TPCC president and Malkajgiri MLA A Revanth Reddy addressed a meeting at Raviryal, TRS leaders launched a scathing attack at the MP and said he would go to jail again. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, TRS MLAs A Venkateswara Reddy, A Jeevan Reddy, M Kishan Reddy, KP Vivekananda and others alleged that the Congress party was responsible for the backwardness of SC and ST communities in the State.

They alleged that Revanth was working as per the directions of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. TRS MLA KP Vivekananda, in fact, went on to liken Revanth to the Taliban in Afghanistan.“The Congress party would bite the dust in Telangana in the next Assembly elections,” the TRS leaders remarked.

