STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth will go to jail again, say TRS leaders

They alleged that Revanth was working as per the directions of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Published: 20th August 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TPCC president and Malkajgiri MLA A Revanth Reddy addressed a meeting at Raviryal, TRS leaders launched a scathing attack at the MP and said he would go to jail again. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, TRS MLAs A Venkateswara Reddy, A Jeevan Reddy, M Kishan Reddy, KP Vivekananda and others alleged that the Congress party was responsible for the backwardness of SC and ST communities in the State.

They alleged that Revanth was working as per the directions of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. TRS MLA KP Vivekananda, in fact, went on to liken Revanth to the Taliban in Afghanistan.“The Congress party would bite the dust in Telangana in the next Assembly elections,” the TRS leaders remarked.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Telangana
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp