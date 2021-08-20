Sriram Sagar Project sees good inflows this year too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD: For the second consecutive year, the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) has recorded good inflows. The project has till date received 128.73 tmcft of water. It may be recalled that the SRSP had, last year, received 367 tmcft in total.

Officials said that though the inflows into the project had reduced after the construction of Babli project, it received good inflows last year and the same trend continued this time as well. Last year was the first time that it received good inflows after 2016, the officials explained. While the SRSP received 360 tmcft in 2016-17, it had received 928 tmcft of water in 1988-89. The maximum flood that the SRSP received was 1,169 tmcft, back in 1983-84.

Pointing out that the SRSP normally receives good inflows after the second week of August, official sources said that they are expecting more water in the coming days.As of 6 pm on Thursday, the SRSP was receiving water at the rate of 61,650 cusecs.

In the meantime, the project engineers opened as many as seven RC gates of the SRSP, by 9.30 pm on Thursday, to release water at the rate of 21,840 cusecs in to the Godavari river. As of 11.10 pm, the discharge through escape regulator gates was at 4,000 cusecs. Project superintending engineer G Srinivas has requested the people not to venture into the Godavari river.

Meanwhile, the inflows into Godavari and Krishna projects will increase further in the next three to four days, as their catchment areas have been witnessing heavy rains. As on Thursday evening, the outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur dams were at 26,000 cusecs and 16,440 cusecs. Inflows and outflows at the Srisailam stood at 46,725 and 44,308 cusecs respectively. At the same time, the NSP witnessed inflows and outflows at the rate of 33,684 and 47,517 cusecs. In Godavari basin, the Kadam project is receiving 55,846 cusecs.

Heavy rains in Adilabad

Adilabad: Heavy rains have been lashing erstwhile Adilabad since Wednesday night. As a result, most irrigation projects e have started brimming with water. Meanwhile, several rivers are currently flowing over low-lying bridges, cutting off transportation to interior villages. The heavy rains also caused extensive damage to crops in Indervelli mandal