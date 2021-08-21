Banned glue traps still flood market 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Glue trap, a device used to catch and kill rodents in households, continues to flood the market, despite the ban imposed on its sale in the State.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in its appeal to the State government, demanded that the concerned authorities take immediate measures to implement the circulars issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), prohibiting the illegal use of glue traps.

PETA India said in its appeal that the AWBI had issued circulars in 2011 and 2020, stating that the use of devices like glue traps was a punishable offence under Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The State government, in its subsequent order banning glue traps, had directed the police to conduct seizures of the device from manufacturers and traders, issue public awareness notices regarding the ban and sensitise them on the use of humane methods of rodent control. The government had also sought an action-taken report within 15 days.

Despite this, the sale of these traps remains unabated in Hyderabad. “The manufacturers and sellers of glue traps sentence small animals to hideously slow and painful deaths and can turn buyers into lawbreakers,” said PETA India Advocacy Associate Pradeep Ranjan Doley Barman.

Punishable offence

