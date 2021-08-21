Congress tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and other senior Congress leaders offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

The Congress party also organised a blood donation camp at Indira Bhavan on the occasion.

Addressing the party cadre, Revanth said, “The youngsters of our country must remember that it was Rajiv Gandhi who reduced the voting age from 21 years to 18 years. He also introduced computers to the country.”Later in the day, the Congress leaders garlanded Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at Punjagutta.

