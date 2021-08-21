Denied liquor as bribe, cop thrashes tribal family

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In yet another case of police torture, a head constable working at Laxmidevipalli station in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district allegedly beat up a tribal man and his family members for refusing to gift him a premium liquor bottle as bribe. The incident happened at Ashoknagar in Laxmidevipalli mandal, on Friday.

According to sources, Gugulothu Naresh, the tribal man, earns his daily bread by selling sand on his bullock cart. The victim says that the head constable, K Ramana, has threatened and collected bribe from him and his family members previously as well.

On Friday, the head constable visited the village, met the victim and demanded that Gugulothu Naresh arrange a premium liquor bottle for him. When Naresh said he doesn’t have any money, the cop thrashed Naresh, his wife Santhoshi and two others who tried to obstruct the atrocity.

Meanwhile, a few local residents videographed the entire incident and posted it on social media platforms. It has since gone viral. When Express spoke to Gugulothu Naresh, he said that the officer beat them black and blue without any provocation.

After being informed about the incident, the higher authorities immediately ordered an inquiry into it. Speaking to Express, Laxmidevipalli CI D Guruswamy said: “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident, as per the instructions of the higher officials. A report will be forwarded to them soon.”