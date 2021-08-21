Historic temple dismantled for NH widening awaits repair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A historic temple built by the Kakatiyas in the 13th century has been lying dismantled for a decade now at Inupamula village of Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda district.

Dr. E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, visited this temple called the Pachala Parvatishwara Swamy temple on Friday. He told Express that the temple was dismantled by experts who were brought in from Jatprole in Nagarkurnool district, as it had to be relocated due to road-widening of a National Highway.

“The intent was to reconstruct the temple as it is, with the funds given as compensation by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which were earmarked for the temple’s construction. They are available with the Endowments Department,” he said.

He added that the temple, which was a daily place of worship for 800 years, was now scattered across in pieces.

The numbering of the pieces of the temple structure done during the dismantling process is now lost, making it difficult to identify the stones of different layers in their right order for reconstruction.

He, along with historians, heritage activists and the villagers are appealing to the concerned authorities to take up reconstruction of the historical monument and preserve it for posterity.