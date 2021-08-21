STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagadish attacks Modi on Taliban

Jagadish asked Kishan to substantiate allegations that the State was misusing the funds released by the Central government.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy (Facebook Photo | Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government was squarely responsible, if members of the Taliban were staying in Hyderabad, or elsewhere in the country. Reacting to the allegations of BJP leaders, Jagadish Reddy said that it was the failure of the Central government.

If the Modi government was unable to prevent the entry of terrorists into the country, it would be better entrust the job to Telangana police, said the Minister.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Jagadish alleged that Kishan Reddy was lying to people during his Jana Ashirwad Yatra. “It is not a Jana Ashirwad Yatra. It is a tour meant for deceiving people,” Jagadish alleged. He dared Kishan to seek the blessings of people on the hike in petrol price from Rs 70 to Rs 100 plus per litre now. 

Jagadish asked Kishan to substantiate allegations that the State was misusing the funds released by the Central government. Kishan had failed to bring additional funds to the State, the Minister alleged. Jagadish opined that the people of the country would soon administer a shock to the BJP in the coming elections.

‘Don’t level false claims against KCR’

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the best performing CM in the country and advised Kishan Reddy not to level “false claims” against him
 

G Jagadish Reddy Narendra Modi Taliban
