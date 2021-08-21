Karimnagar cops crack whip on sand smugglers, seize 19 lorries

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a major hunt, the task force sleuths seized as many as 19 lorries transporting sand that was illegally extracted from the Manair Vagu.

The lorries were seized during raids conducted at Utoor and Vegurupalli villages in Manakondur mandal, as per the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana. The crackdown that began around Thursday midnight continued till Friday morning.

According to sources, the sleuths have shifted these lorries to the Police Training Centre for further investigation.

Express also learnt that these lorries were proceeding to Hyderabad. Karimnagar One Town Inspector Ch Natesh, Two Town SI Mahesh, task force inspectors K Srujan Reddy and Mallaiah were also present during the raids. The CP has announced rewards for the police officers who took part in the crackdown.

Speaking to the media, CP V Satyanarayana said that stringent action would be taken against illegal sand transporters. He also mentioned that they have deployed special teams to crack the whip on sand smugglers.