KCR briefs officials ahead of KRMB meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Friday, directed the Irrigation Department officials to present their arguments effectively before the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court. The Chief Minister held a review meeting on matters pertaining to irrigation with the officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the KRMB meeting and hearings of cases before the NGT and Supreme Court are scheduled to be held on August 27.Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar had held a meeting on the same matter on Thursday. While the Telangana government is insisting that the Krishna river waters be shared in a 50:50 ratio between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this year, the neighbouring State is opposed to the idea.