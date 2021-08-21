Poor diet, lifestyle leading to NCDs in Telugu states

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dietary habits of people of two Telugu States have implications on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) affecting their digestive system, heart and hypertension. According to a report prepared by the ASSOCHAM as part of its ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, 90 per cent of the respondents from AP and TS consume non-vegetarian food, with 68 per cent consuming red meat.

These dietary and lifestyle habits have had such a dramatic impact that they alone were inducing NCDs in the citizens, even though the report found that tobacco usage was lower and physical activities was higher, leading to lower BMI.

Experts were of the unanimous opinion that NCDs need to be dealt with early on to avoid mortality and ensure better disease management. Dr C H Vasanth Kumar, senior physician at Apollo Hospitals and president-elect, Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India, said: “NCDs are a real threat to human life as it affects everyone irrespective of age, financial status or background. Prevention and early detection are key to arresting the rising cases of NCDs.”