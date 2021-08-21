Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao lauds SHGs for green cover boost

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he was immensely happy that the barren lands and rocky slopes of Mahbubnagar were now turning lush green. “The water bodies are brimming and the landscape of the region is transforming with irrigation and innovation putting the region on the path of progress,” he said. He lauded the efforts of the Mahbubnagar district administration and the Palamuru Mahila Samakhya (SHGs) for setting a new Guinness World Record for the ‘largest seed ball sentence,’ surpassing its own previous record.

Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar accepted a memento from the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. The Chief Minister appreciated the Palamuru Zila Mahila Samakhya for preparing 2.10 crore seed balls in a record span of 10 days and dispersing them in the hilly areas of KCR Urban Eco Park and other places, making a significant contribution towards increasing the region’s green cover, while keeping the cost of production of the seed balls to a minimum. He said that the initiative, which was inspired by Green India Challenge, was an example to be followed by others in the State.