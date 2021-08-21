Telangana coffers will dry up under KCR rule, claims Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, on Friday, kicked off the second day of his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, after having breakfast at the residence of Marathamma, a national award winner who has contributed immensely to the Swachh Bharat Mission, as a sanitation worker in Suryapet. The Minister also paid homage to Colonel Santosh Babu’s statue in the district.

Kishan’s convoy zoomed past the erstwhile Warangal districts, briefly halting at select points before reaching Warangal city. He offered special prayers at the Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillar temples.He then campaigned for the party in the Huzurabad Assembly segment of Warangal district. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to win the byelection through trickery, Kishan exuded confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious this time. Kishan said that if KCR headed the State for another term, Telangana would go fully bankrupt. “Corruption is rampant under KCR rule,” he alleged.

Tourism in Warangal

Speaking at the Hanamkonda Chowrastha, Kishan flayed the TRS government for not cooperating with the Centre on various policies. “The Central government had decided to develop Warangal as a tourism hub, but the TRS government is not cooperating. The Centre also wanted to revive the Mamnoor airport, but the State is not providing additional land for renovation,” he said.

Kishan said that the Ramappa temple was inscribed in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites due to the concerted efforts of the Central government. “The participating countries had previously rejected Ramappa temple’s nomination. It was only after the BJP government’s intervention that the monument was given the coveted tag,” he said.