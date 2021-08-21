STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana coffers will dry up under KCR rule, claims Kishan

On second day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Union Minister offers special prayers at Hanamkonda’s Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillar temples 

Published: 21st August 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy addresses supporters during his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, at Hanamkonda on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, on Friday, kicked off the second day of his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, after having breakfast at the residence of Marathamma, a national award winner who has contributed immensely to the Swachh Bharat Mission, as a sanitation worker in Suryapet. The Minister also paid homage to Colonel Santosh Babu’s statue in the district.

Kishan’s convoy zoomed past the erstwhile Warangal districts, briefly halting at select points before reaching Warangal city. He offered special prayers at the Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillar temples.He then campaigned for the party in the Huzurabad Assembly segment of Warangal district. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to win the byelection through trickery, Kishan exuded confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious this time. Kishan said that if KCR headed the State for another term, Telangana would go fully bankrupt. “Corruption is rampant under KCR rule,” he alleged.

Tourism in Warangal

Speaking at the Hanamkonda Chowrastha, Kishan flayed the TRS government for not cooperating with the Centre on various policies. “The Central government had decided to develop Warangal as a tourism hub, but the TRS government is not cooperating. The Centre also wanted to revive the Mamnoor airport, but the State is not providing additional land for renovation,” he said. 

Kishan said that the Ramappa temple was inscribed in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites due to the concerted efforts of the Central government. “The participating countries had previously rejected Ramappa temple’s nomination. It was only after the BJP government’s intervention that the monument was given the coveted tag,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Jan Ashirwad Yatra
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp