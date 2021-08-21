Telangana: Strictly follow Covid rules, temples told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With devotees failing to maintain social distancing and not wearing masks while visiting temples, the Endowment Department officials on Friday issued circulars to all the temple managements, asking them to strictly comply with Covid-19 protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the circular, the officials said that heavy rush was being witnessed at many temples following the second Friday of Sravana month.

Temple managements were asked to place signboards at the entrance of the temples, asking devotees to wear masks before entering the premises and to maintain social distancing. They have also been directed to employ additional staff to control the crowd.