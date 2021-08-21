TRS government gave legitimacy to pro-Taliban party: BJP  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former general secretary of BJP, P Muralidhar Rao on Friday came down on the TRS like a ton of bricks for according legitimacy to a party that has publicly supported the Taliban.

“Now that the TRS government’s true colours are revealed, people have to be wary about it. They should keep themselves informed of the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan and how the AIMIM and the TRS are responding,” he said.

He made these comments while inaugurating a poster to promote BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed Praja Sangrama Yatra, which is scheduled to be begin on August 24.

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said: “There are political leaders in the State who are openly supporting the Taliban and you should be careful about them. This issue would be addressed during the padayatra.”Claiming that TRS rule is synonymous with “corruption”, Muralidhar Rao said: “The level of corruption here is both formal and informal. It happens both inside the office and outside, above the table and under the table.”

Stating that the TRS government was not on the right path, he said: “KCR’s family has an iron grip over power. Even the internal democracy in the TRS party has been mortgaged to the KCR family.”

“When KCR is driving the State into debts, why should people pay taxes,” he asked.