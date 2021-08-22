STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

B-form only for performers in next Assembly polls: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the upcoming 20 months would be crucial in deciding the fate of Congress in Telangana.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD:  TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the upcoming 20 months would be crucial in deciding the fate of Congress in Telangana. He said that only those who put up a good show will be eligible for getting a B-form in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the Youth Congress executive meeting in Shamshabad , he emphasised on the need for developing a fighting spirit. “Not only YS Rajasekhara Reddy, but even N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrasekhar Rao are the products of Youth Congress and it played major role in creating seasoned politicians,” he said. 

Responding to contentions that he switched over parties, he said that unlike defectors who jumped over to ruling TRS, he had joined the Opposition to take on the ruling party. “I have decided to fight it out and if you have a fighting spirit and show results, then I personally shall visit and handover the B-form,” he added.  State AICC incharge Manickam Tagore who concluded his four-day visit to Hyderabad expressed hope that party would come to power in the next Assembly elections by winning at least 72 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy TPCC B form
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp