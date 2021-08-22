B-form only for performers in next Assembly polls: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the upcoming 20 months would be crucial in deciding the fate of Congress in Telangana. He said that only those who put up a good show will be eligible for getting a B-form in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the Youth Congress executive meeting in Shamshabad , he emphasised on the need for developing a fighting spirit. “Not only YS Rajasekhara Reddy, but even N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrasekhar Rao are the products of Youth Congress and it played major role in creating seasoned politicians,” he said.

Responding to contentions that he switched over parties, he said that unlike defectors who jumped over to ruling TRS, he had joined the Opposition to take on the ruling party. “I have decided to fight it out and if you have a fighting spirit and show results, then I personally shall visit and handover the B-form,” he added. State AICC incharge Manickam Tagore who concluded his four-day visit to Hyderabad expressed hope that party would come to power in the next Assembly elections by winning at least 72 seats.