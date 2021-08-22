Can government afford Dalit Bandhu, wonders BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the State government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme and wondered how the State government, which is unable to pay salaries on time, can it implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Speaking at a gathering, he revealed how the Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy is “dear” to him since the days of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Sanjay also said that even a common karyakarta can become a Cabinet Minister and Kishan Reddy is the best example for it.