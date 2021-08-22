Forest officials and tribals lock horns at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for some time at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border village of Toggudem in Dummagudem mandal when forest officials trying to plant trees in disputed land were obstructed by tribals living in the area. Both, the Forest Department officials and local tribal claim ownership of the disputed land.

About 11 hectares of land in Toggudem village, which is three kilometres away from Chhattisgarh border. Forest Department Deputy Forest Range Officer MD Apsarunnisa said the land belongs to Forest Department and tribal fell trees in 2018 and started cultivating on that piece of land illegally.

However, the tribals say that they have been cultivating on the land for a long time and plant cotton every year, but officials are trying to take away the land by filing false cases. They said the police registered a case against six tribal women who obstructed the lorry carrying the plants.

Deputy forest range officer also said that due to the failure in curbing deforestation in the disputed land, an officer B Vijaya was penalised. “We are here to protect the forest land and not to file false cases and harass the tribals living in the area," said MD Apsarunnisa.