STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

G Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for ‘anti-people’ governance

Union Minister says TRS rule is feudal; turns emotional on reaching homeground Amberpet on 3rd day of tour

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy wipes his tears as he gets emotional after reaching Amberpet on the third day of his tour on Saturday 

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy wipes his tears as he gets emotional after reaching Amberpet on the third day of his tour on Saturday | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Saturday became emotional and broke into tears while eliciting his attachment with the Amberpet Assembly constituency reminiscing his experience as a three-time MLA. Teary-eyed Kishan Reddy said that he wanted to go around the constituency as he did during his stint as an MLA. He made these remarks after his Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached the Amberpet area on Friday.

While attempting to hold back his tears, Kishan Reddy said, “When I was roaming in the basti in Amberpet, I was welcomed by everyone. It was a moment of joy and pleasure, which I don’t have now. Chief Ministers, Ministers, bureaucrats visit me in New Delhi. But, I don’t have the happiness which I used to have in Amberpet. Remember, I might be a king (Central Minister), but I am a son of Amberpet.”After offering special prayers at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple, Kishan Reddy has started his third day of the tour. Though Kishan Reddy has suffered dysphonia due to the continued meetings for four days in a row, he has addressed almost all the gatherings on his way. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and other senior leaders also joined the marathon roadshow in the city.

During his tour in Telangana, Kishan Reddy lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the latter’s alleged “anti-people” governance. “The doors of Chief Minister’s residence will be always kept open for commoners when the BJP comes into power,” Reddy said alleging that the Chief Minister’s rule resembles the rule of dhora (feudal landlord). He also accused the Chief Minister of diverting funds released by the Centre.

Speaking to the media at Yadagirigutta temple, Reddy said that he would promote the regional festivals of Telangana like Bathukamma, Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, and other indigenous cultures of the State at the national level.“Ramappa Temple has been recognised as a World Heritage Site immediately after I became the Culture Minister as I urged PM Modi to speak to the countries opposing such a status for Ramappa temple,” he added.

Kishan Reddy also urged the huge crowd to wear a mask to avoid contracting Covid-19. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to ensure the maintenance of Covid-19 norms during his tour, He was seen requesting people to wear their masks and he even asked some people without masks to leave.

MIN CLAIMS CREDIT FOR RAMAPPA TEMPLE TAG    
Seeking credit for the World Heritage Site status for Ramappa Temple, Reddy said the 13th century temple got the tag from UNESCO shortly after he became the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism as he urged PM Modi to speak to the countries which the opposed the decision

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy K Chandrashekar Rao
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp