G Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for ‘anti-people’ governance

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Saturday became emotional and broke into tears while eliciting his attachment with the Amberpet Assembly constituency reminiscing his experience as a three-time MLA. Teary-eyed Kishan Reddy said that he wanted to go around the constituency as he did during his stint as an MLA. He made these remarks after his Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached the Amberpet area on Friday.

While attempting to hold back his tears, Kishan Reddy said, “When I was roaming in the basti in Amberpet, I was welcomed by everyone. It was a moment of joy and pleasure, which I don’t have now. Chief Ministers, Ministers, bureaucrats visit me in New Delhi. But, I don’t have the happiness which I used to have in Amberpet. Remember, I might be a king (Central Minister), but I am a son of Amberpet.”After offering special prayers at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple, Kishan Reddy has started his third day of the tour. Though Kishan Reddy has suffered dysphonia due to the continued meetings for four days in a row, he has addressed almost all the gatherings on his way. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and other senior leaders also joined the marathon roadshow in the city.

During his tour in Telangana, Kishan Reddy lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the latter’s alleged “anti-people” governance. “The doors of Chief Minister’s residence will be always kept open for commoners when the BJP comes into power,” Reddy said alleging that the Chief Minister’s rule resembles the rule of dhora (feudal landlord). He also accused the Chief Minister of diverting funds released by the Centre.

Speaking to the media at Yadagirigutta temple, Reddy said that he would promote the regional festivals of Telangana like Bathukamma, Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, and other indigenous cultures of the State at the national level.“Ramappa Temple has been recognised as a World Heritage Site immediately after I became the Culture Minister as I urged PM Modi to speak to the countries opposing such a status for Ramappa temple,” he added.

Kishan Reddy also urged the huge crowd to wear a mask to avoid contracting Covid-19. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to ensure the maintenance of Covid-19 norms during his tour, He was seen requesting people to wear their masks and he even asked some people without masks to leave.

