Grand celebrations at Sri Adi Varaha Swamy Temple in Kamanpur

PEDDAPALLI: The four-day Varaha Jayanthi celebrations at the Sri Adi Varaha Swamy Temple in Kamanpur mandal concluded on a grand note on Saturday. Devotees from various parts of the State and Andhra Pradesh attended the celebrations. Vedic scholars Varaprasada Charyulu performed rituals like Shata Ghatabhishekam, installation of deities for the procession, Sahasranama Puja and celestial marriage of Sri Adi Varaha Swamy with goddess Bhudevi.