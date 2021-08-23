Cattle grazing disturbing tiger movement at Kawal Tiger Reserve: Officials

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The frequent cattle grazing in Kawal Tiger Reserve affects the habitat of wild animals, upsetting the ecological balance in the area, officials say.The government has been providing subsidised fodder and grass seeds. Officials say that due to the disturbance in the forest areas, the tigers move towards human settlements. The tigers migrating from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary have become entangled in cases of man-animal conflict.

Speaking to Express, an official with the Forest Department stated that the Animal Husbandry Department officials should take responsibility and create awareness among herders to raise grasslands in the fields, vacant government lands and banks of rivers and canals.