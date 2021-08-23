Dream come true: Mallannasagar finally starts receiving water

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The big dream is coming true. Komuravelli Mallannasagar, the Telangana government’s flagship project, has begun receiving water. The State government, in its long, arduous journey, had faced challenge after challenge, but now, the struggle is over.

At 3.30 am on Sunday, three of the eight pumps at the Tukkapur surge pool in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district began pumping water into Mallannasagar. Though the volume is not very great, the very process of sending the water into the Mallannasagar reservoir, is.

As waters fell into the surge pool from the powerful pumps and rushed to Mallannasagar, it heralded a new era of abundance in the perennially drought-hit Telangana hinterland. “If each pump works for 24 hours, it can pump 0.3 tmcft water. We have eight pumps at Tukkapur. We intend to run them for a week to begin with. This is only a trial run,” Mallannasagar project superintending engineer T Venu said.

As soon as the water began flowing into the project, Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed his delight. Taking to Twitter, he said: “KCR’s dream has come true. It is jalabhishekam on Telangana. Suspicions, bad omens have stepped aside. Conspiracies, cases and criticism against the project were washed away in the waters. Godavari waters have kissed the Mallannasagar, driving away drought forever.”