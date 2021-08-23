STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eatala Rajender welcome to join Congress if he wants: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief claims saffron brigade is divided over KCR, sees tacit pact between TRS, BJP

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:58 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two sparring groups in the BJP — one pro-KCR and another anti — are constantly outdoing each other by organising yatras, alleged TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday. He reiterated that there was a tacit understanding between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BJP, and that the TRS was benefitting from the ‘internal tussle’ in the saffron party. 

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Revanth underscored that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also a KCR ally and had boarded a private jet allegedly sent by the Chief Minister to witness former Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s entry into the BJP. “What had prompted Kishan Reddy, who is known for his simplicity and travels in economy class, to board a private jet,” he asked.

Speaking about the defection of Rajender, Revanth said, “The Congress is ready to welcome Rajender if he has any intention of joining us. The developments regarding his political career unfolded before I took charge as the TPCC president. If he has any intention to switch sides, we welcome him. The political affairs committee will take a call on the matter,” Revanth said.

On the selection of Moodu Chintalapalli as the next centre of Dalitha-Girijana programme (hunger strike on August 24 and 25), Revanth said that the Congress wanted to highlight the lack of development in KCR’s adopted village. He vowed to continue the Dandora programme by holding another meeting at Gajwel, the Chief Minister’s constituency.

He challenged the TRS MLAs, who were critical of his statements, to visit their own constituencies rather than Huzurabad to proclaim the importance of Dalit Bandhu scheme. “They cannot do so because even they are not sure if the scheme will be implemented across the State. KCR is using deception as raw material to remain in power,” he added.

Dalita-Girijana Dandora  
