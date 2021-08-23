Mallannasagar project mishap death case: Oustee’s kin was inside during house demolition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An oustee of the Mallannasagar project who died after an electric pole fell on him during demolition of his relative’s house on Sunday, had gone inside the house being demolished to collect a few items, when the pole fell on him.

As the trial run for releasing the project was scheduled on Sunday, officials had taken up preparations for the same. After all the oustees vacated their respective villages, only a few of them were held back in Erravalli village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet district, due to compensation and beneficiary issues. After persuasion, they also agreed to vacate their homes.

After officials started the demolition work, residents collected furniture, iron and other materials from their houses. Raju was one of the oustees and his relative Kanakaraju had come to the village to help Raju vacate the house.

While the process was going on, Kanakaraju went into the house to pick up some remaining things when the electric pole fell on him. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in the city with severe injuries, where he died while undergoing treatment during the early hours of Sunday.

Based on a complaint from Kanakaraju’s brother Are Swamy, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered and the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination. The police have intensified security arrangements in the village.