STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallannasagar project mishap death case: Oustee’s kin was inside during house demolition

As the trial run for releasing the project was scheduled on Sunday, officials had taken up preparations for the same.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kanakaraju’s parents Lakshmi and Narasimhulu cry inconsolably on the Osmania General Hospital premises. Kanakaraju, an oustee of the Mallannasagar project, died in a mishap

Kanakaraju’s parents Lakshmi and Narasimhulu cry inconsolably on the Osmania General Hospital premises. Kanakaraju, an oustee of the Mallannasagar project, died in a mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An oustee of the Mallannasagar project who died after an electric pole fell on him during demolition of his relative’s house on Sunday, had gone inside the house being demolished to collect a few items, when the pole fell on him.

As the trial run for releasing the project was scheduled on Sunday, officials had taken up preparations for the same. After all the oustees vacated their respective villages, only a few of them were held back in Erravalli village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet district, due to compensation and beneficiary issues. After persuasion, they also agreed to vacate their homes. 

After officials started the demolition work, residents collected furniture, iron and other materials from their houses. Raju was one of the oustees and his relative Kanakaraju had come to the village to help Raju vacate the house.

While the process was going on, Kanakaraju went into the house to pick up some remaining things when the electric pole fell on him. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in the city with severe injuries, where he died while undergoing treatment during the early hours of Sunday. 

Based on a complaint from Kanakaraju’s brother Are Swamy, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered and the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination. The police have intensified security arrangements in the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallannasagar project Telangana Oustee death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp