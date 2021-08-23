Missing bridge claims pregnant woman’s life in Adilabad district of Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a woman, Kodapa Raju Bai, who was eight months pregnant, died on the way to the hospital because of poor connectivity of her village Kunikasa in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday. The ambulance could not reach the village because not only was the road in a hopeless condition, but there was a rivulet to be crossed, and there was no bridge over it.

After an ambulance could not reach their village due to lack of connectivity, family members of a pregnant woman in Kunikasa at Gadiguda mandal in the district were forced to carry her while crossing a rivulet. Only then, the villagers could get an ambulance for the woman, Kodapa Raju Bai, who had developed labour pains.

However, the delay in getting an ambulance eventually caused the woman to lose her life.When the woman developed labour pains, she was first taken to Gadiguda PHC, 12 km away from her village. But there were no doctors there.

Her family members then carried her across the rivulet, and only then, they could get an ambulance. She was then taken to Jhari PHC, which was about 25 km from the bank of the rivulet.After reaching the PHC, the nurse there found her to be in a critical condition and asked them to shift her to RIMS in Adilabad. However, the woman died on the way, as she was also suffering from low blood pressure.