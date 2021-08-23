STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Cherla losing many mammoth teakwood trees to smugglers

Forest Range Officer of Cherla mandal P Upender Rao said they were facing difficulty to enter the jungles as Maoist activity was being reported from there.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of aged teakwood trees felled by smugglers lie in Koyyuru forest of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

Remains of aged teakwood trees felled by smugglers lie in Koyyuru forest of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The huge teakwood trees in the forest area of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have become an irresistible attraction for smugglers. Lately, the valuable trees, some which are very large and old, have been felled and the wood smuggled out.

The district is endowed with rich forest cover but at the same time, smuggling is also on the rise. The illegal activity is suspected to have been going on in Cherla as well as Dummagudem mandals in the district, as both are very close to Chhattisgarh and are famous for teakwood trees which have high demand in the open market. Good quality teakwood fetches about `5,000 per cubic feet.

The Cherla forest officials have recently discovered that about `4 lakh worth of teakwood trees have been felled. The officials suspended a beat officer in Cherla mandal and registered cases against unknown persons. Officials suspect that smuggling has been going on from remote villages of Pusuguppa, Kurnavalli, Chintaguppa and Battinapally, which are very close to the Chhattisgarh border.

Officials say that the smugglers have befriended the tribals to help them fell the teakwood trees and cut the wood for smuggling them out of the forest. They are being transported in bullock carts till the main road, and from there onwards in mini trucks, autos and cars.

Forest Range Officer of Cherla mandal P Upender Rao said they were facing difficulty to enter the jungles as Maoist activity was being reported from there. “If we have to go into the jungles, we need protection by armed policemen,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cherla forest area teakwood tree smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp