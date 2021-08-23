STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to give bikes to toddy tappers

The State government is planning a new scheme for the BC community, especially toddy tappers, on the lines of the newly launched Dalit Bandhu scheme.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is planning a new scheme for the BC community, especially toddy tappers, on the lines of the newly launched Dalit Bandhu scheme. It has decided to provide TVS XL bikes to toddy tappers across the State in a phased manner to facilitate their profession. The scheme is likely to be launched as soon as the Cabinet approves its proposal.

The Excise and BC Welfare Departments have chalked out a plan and collected details of toddy tappers in Telangana. Sources said that more than 20 lakh families are dependent on the toddy tapping profession here. In the first leg of the scheme, the government would allocate Rs 1,200 crore for the purchase of the bikes and distribute the same to 15,000 toddy tappers in the State. The scheme would be implemented as a pilot project in select areas where toddy tapping is prominent.

Gradually, it would be extended to other parts of the State based on the data of eligible beneficiaries submitted by the Excise and BC Welfare departments.  The government is considering several automobile units to purchase the two-wheelers for toddy tappers. The government would also suggest modifications to the vehicles to fit their needs.

