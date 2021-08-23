Telangana govt gives nod to reopen schools and colleges for classes from September 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long gap, schools and colleges in Telangana will reopen for classes from September 1. The move has received mixed reactions from parents, teachers and school managements.

The decision came after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also attended by state education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and education department officials.

As per preliminary information, physical classes will resume for everyone above Class 8. This will include schools, intermediate and higher education institutions as well. The classes will follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Till now, online classes were being held for all students in the state.

While many parents are still sceptical about sending their children to schools, teachers and school managements have welcomed the move, stating that most other places in the state have reopened so why not reopen schools as well.