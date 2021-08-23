STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt hits back at Union Minister, says state's growth rate better than country's

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Modi government achieved growth only in the increase of petrol and diesel prices

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Denying the allegations of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy that Telangana was unable to pay salaries to government employees and could not implement the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the state's economy was better than the economy of the country.

Harish Rao said that Telangana's growth rate in GSDP and per capita income surpassed the country's growth rate.

The Telangana Finance Minister alleged that the Modi government achieved growth only in the increase of petrol and diesel prices. He said that Bangladesh's per capita income was ten US dollars higher than the country's per capita income.

Harish Rao alleged that the Centre achieved negative growth as it decreased the subsidy amount on domestic gas refill from Rs 250 to Rs 40 in the last six years.

In his hour long press meet, Harish Rao elaborated on the economic growth of Telangana in the last six years. He said that the state achieved 11.52 per cent average growth in state own tax revenue (SOTR). The Finance Minister said that Telangana was within the limits of FRBM and the state's total debts were 22.83 per cent of the GSDP against the stipulated 25 per cent.

