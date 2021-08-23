WeHub calls for policy-level changes to support MSMEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A white paper released by WeHub has outlined the areas that need urgent intervention to amp up small and medium enterprises (MSME) that suffered distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Titled “Recovery Roadmap for Micro and Small Enterprises in Telangana”, the paper calls for various stakeholders to suggest both short and long term measures to help these enterprises.

As per the survey done by WeHub, 71.8 per cent of enterprises are planning to lay-off their employees in the last quarter of 2021 to reduce overheads and 54.3 per cent said their means of income would have become non-viable by June. Additionally, 26.6 per cent reported a decrease in their income and 15 per cent reported cancellation of orders as a barrier to continuing their operations.