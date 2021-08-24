13-year-old boy from Bihar loots houses in Telangana to buy pizzas, burgers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager from Bihar habituated to eating biryani, burgers and pizzas everyday, would loot locked houses for buying his food.

He was apprehended by the Rachakonda police at Hayathnagar on Monday. Police detected six offences the 13-year-old teenager was involved in and recovered stolen property from him. The boy was earlier involved in four property offences, caught and lodged at an observation home.

He was released from the home in March 2021 and since then looted six locked houses in Hayathnagar police limits. Police said the boy, a school drop-out, works as a labourer. Eating biryani, pizza and burgers was his daily routine. His earnings were not sufficient to buy food and to make money for them, he started looting locked houses. He would observe locked houses, break the lock with an iron rod and loot valuables from them. On Monday, while he was moving about suspiciously, police caught him and on inquiry, he admitted to the offences.