STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Come October, Telangana to issue 200 more liquor licences

The Telangana Excise Department is likely to give permission to more than 200 new liquor shops soon. Officials have initiated an exercise on the guidelines for these.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC, liquor

A man showing the bottles of liquor he bought on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Excise Department is likely to give permission to more than 200 new liquor shops soon. Officials have initiated an exercise on the guidelines for these. According to sources, Excise Department officials have decided that this will increase the government’s revenue. The existing licences for liquor shops will expire in October. In view of the decision, Excise officials are on the hunt for suitable places to allocate new liquor shops. The Excise revenue has been more than `9,000 crore during the current financial year. There are 2,220 liquor shops run across Telangana which generate huge revenue.

“The two-year licence policy for the existing shops is coming to an end by October this year. To enhance revenue, Excise officials have instructed staffers to identify places in newlyformed mandal headquarters and districts for new shops. If officials feel that any place has potential business value, the department will allocate two shops in each mandal,” officials said. Hundreds of new mandals have been formed in all districts.

“To prevent belt shops, we will set up more liquor shops in new places to generate revenue and to facilitate better services. The new liquor shops will also have the same guidelines as per the Excise policy. Some changes might be introduced at the time of issuing notifications,” officials said. Once in every two years, the Excise Department issues permissions for liquor shops. Applicants have to pay `2 lakh as deposit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Excise Department Telangana liquor license
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp