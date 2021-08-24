Telangana: Congress expels ex-secretary of State unit G Satyanarayana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the alleged critical remarks made against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and AICC State In-charge Manickam Tagore by former State secretary of Congress party G Satyanarayana Reddy, the TPCC Disciplinary Committee on Monday expelled the latter from the grand old party.The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of M Kodanda Reddy, took the decision to expel Satyanarayana Reddy as he failed to appear before it to give an explanation on his remarks.

It may be mentioned here that the party had issued a notice to Satyanarayana Reddy on Saturday for demeaning the new leadership of the party’s State unit with the remarks he made on August 18.

The new leadership of the TPCC had taken charge over a month ago.