Telangana: Irked by ‘illegal’ survey, ryots tie rakhis to plants

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA : Protesting against illegal survey of their lands, residents of Arepally and Paidipally villages, in Hanamkonda and Warangal districts respectively, tied rakhis to plants their agriculture fields, on Monday. The villagers alleged that a team of surveyors from Pune-based Science and Technology Park has been collecting details of their lands while posing as Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) employees. According to the villagers, the team also made phone calls, making special offers to villagers to surrender their lands while in some cases, farmers were shocked to learn from these callers that their lands have already been taken.

The residents of two villages formed a United Farmers Front to highlight the issue. According to Front convenor Budde Peddanna, the villagers after seeing their ID cards, stopped the ‘fake’ survey team from entering their fields but the latter registered cases against the farmers. He also claimed that the Hasanparthy Station House Officer, while stating that they are not being influenced by any political pressure, asked the farmers to cooperate with the agency.

The farmers, along with their children and other family members, also staged a protest on National Highway 163. However, the team continued with survey of their fields.

Collectors order probe

On Monday, when the farmers approached Hanamkonda Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and his Warangal counterpart M Haritha, they were shocked to know about the development and immediately ordered an RDO probe.