Telangana: Man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment for assaulting woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man, who was accused of attempting to sexually assault a 23-year-old woman at Neredmet in 2020, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years. The convict also hurled casteist abuses on the victim, who was a tenant in the former’s house. Apart from the imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 against the offender.

According to the police, the convict Bodusu Kalyan Yadav was a rowdy sheeter and was involved in 11 cases under Neredmet police station limits. He has been detained under the Preventive Detention Act twice, and he was sentenced to imprisonment for two years in an assault case in 2020.

In this case, Kalyan, along with his mother, was living in the same house in Neredmet. In May 2020, the victim, who is from Jangaon district and working in the city, had rented a portion of their house. After around ten days of her stay, the offender started harassing her by making lewd comments. Later one day, Kalyan barged into her room and tried to sexually assault her. He even tried to tear her clothes away. When she started shouting for help, the offender gagged her and kicked her on her stomach. He also hurled casteist abuses and threatened her.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under Sections 452, 354-B, 323, 506, 509 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. For the sentencing, the court examined the evidence, statement from the victim, and found Kalyan guilty of the offence.