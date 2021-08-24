Telangana man stabbed to death by son over second marriage

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : A 44-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over family disputes in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The incident occurred on Sunday night at the T-2 quarters of Kakatiya Khani (KTK).The deceased was identified as G Nagabhushanam. He was an employee of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The accused was identified as G Jagadish, 21.

Speaking to the media, Bhupalpally Inspector S Vasu Devu said that Nagabhushanam’s wife had died in 2019 and he married another woman six months ago without informing his daughter and son. On Sunday, his wife went to her mother’s house on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Jagadish, who visited his father on the same day, picked up an argument with him over his second marriage and allegedly stabbed him to death. A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.