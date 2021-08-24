Telangana records 354 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 354 cases of Covid-19 on Monday with 74,634 tests conducted. The State’s active cases fell to 6,308 cases as 427 patients recovered. A total of three people died, taking the pandemic toll to 3,861. The highest cases in State were recorded in Hyderabad (57 cases), followed by Karimnagar (32 cases) and Nalgonda (25 cases).