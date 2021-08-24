STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana releases Rs 500 crore for Dalit Bandhu

The State government on Monday released another Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary during the public meeting in Huzurabad, on Monday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary during the public meeting in Huzurabad, on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government on Monday released another Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment. The State government had already released Rs 500 crore recently. The government is expected to release another Rs 1,000 crore within a week’s time for Huzurabad. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Rs 2,000 crore would be spent for the Dalit Bandhu pilot project in Huzurabad Assembly segment. Each of the 20,000 SC families in the segment will get Rs 10 lakh to start a business venture of their choice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dali Bandhu Telangana
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp