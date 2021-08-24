Telangana releases Rs 500 crore for Dalit Bandhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday released another Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment. The State government had already released Rs 500 crore recently. The government is expected to release another Rs 1,000 crore within a week’s time for Huzurabad. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Rs 2,000 crore would be spent for the Dalit Bandhu pilot project in Huzurabad Assembly segment. Each of the 20,000 SC families in the segment will get Rs 10 lakh to start a business venture of their choice.