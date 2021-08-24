Three passengers dead, 15 hurt after private bus rams into stationary truck in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three passengers on board a private travels bus died when the vehicle rammed into a stationed truck on the Addanki-Narketpallu state highway at Miryalagua in Nalgonda districy on Tuesday.

Fifteen other passengers including the bus driver K Venkateswarly sustained injuries in the accident.

The bus that was carrying 45 passengers was on its way to Hyderabad and started from Ongole late on Monday night.

The truck carrying paddy from Jaggaiahpeta was coming towards Miryalaguda. One of its tires burst at around 2.45 am near Edulguda X roads. The truck driver stopped to change the wheels. He fitted the jack and was arranging the indicators to alert the motorists when the bus rammed into the truck from the rear end, resulting in the accident.

The police said that Venkateswarly was driving the bus in a rash manner leading to the mishap. The police have filed a case against him and also tested him for drunken driving that came negative, said Sada Nagaraju, Inspector, Miryalaguda I town police station.