TRS leaders to deliberate on reorganisation of party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS State committee meeting will be held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over the meeting. It will discuss the organisational structure of the party at the village, mandal, district and State levels and will deliberate on reorganising the party committee. Dates will be finalised for the constitution of the new committees of the party. Besides that, the meeting will also discuss and guide the party cadre on the steps to be taken for the successful implementation of the Dalit Bandhu pilot project in the Huzurabad.