Additional Director General rank officer Anil Kumar named chief of Intelligence Wing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Director General rank officer Anil Kumar of Telangana police, who is currently posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad city, has been posted as the chief of Intelligence Wing. He will replace T Prabhakar Rao, who has been holding the charge as the Intelligence Chief as an OSD. A 1996-batch IPS officer, Anil Kumar will be holding charge as Additional DG Intelligence. With Anil Kumar’s transfer, DS Chauhan, who is currently the Additional Commissioner of Police ( Law & Order) Hyderabad city, will hold full additional charge as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad city.