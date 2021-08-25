STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

EWS quota: Telangana sets Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for beneficiaries 

Income shall also include income from all sources like salary, agriculture, business and profession during the financial year prior to the year of application.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday issued operational guidelines for the implementation of 10% reservations to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for initial appointments in the posts and services under the State government and for admission into educational institutes in the State. 

The maximum annual income to avail EWS quota is Rs 8 lakh. The higher educational institutions will increase the number of seats in each branch.According to orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, persons belonging to EWS, who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs, will get 10% reservation in initial appointments to the posts. Persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs and whose family’s gross annual income is below Rs 8 lakh will be identified as EWS. 

Income shall also include income from all sources like salary, agriculture, business and profession during the financial year prior to the year of application.The EWS reservation benefits can be availed upon production of an income certificate issued by a tahsildar. The officer who issues the certificate would do the same after carefully verifying all relevant documents.

If any vacancy earmarked for EWS cannot be filled up due to non-availability of a suitable candidate belonging to EWS, such vacancies for that particular recruitment year shall not be carried forward to the next recruitment year as backlog. Of the 10% reservations to EWS, 33.3% will be allocated to women in the initial appointments.

Meanwhile, the government also issued another GO amending the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996: “(vii) in respect of initial appointments to the posts in services in the State, the 9th , 17th (Women), 28th, 36th, 50th (Women), 57th, 65th (Women), 76th, 86th and 100th turns in each unit of hundred vacancies shall be reserved for Economically Weaker Sections”.

Highlights
The maximum age limit prescribed for direct recruitment to a post shall be raised by five year years in case of candidates belonging to EWS on par with SC/ST/BC candidates
Every higher educational institution in the State shall increase the number of seats in each branch of study or faculty to admit EWS candidates for all admissions notification issued hereafter

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economically Weaker Sections Telangana EWS quota
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp