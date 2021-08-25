EWS quota: Telangana sets Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for beneficiaries 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday issued operational guidelines for the implementation of 10% reservations to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for initial appointments in the posts and services under the State government and for admission into educational institutes in the State.

The maximum annual income to avail EWS quota is Rs 8 lakh. The higher educational institutions will increase the number of seats in each branch.According to orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, persons belonging to EWS, who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs, will get 10% reservation in initial appointments to the posts. Persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs and whose family’s gross annual income is below Rs 8 lakh will be identified as EWS.

Income shall also include income from all sources like salary, agriculture, business and profession during the financial year prior to the year of application.The EWS reservation benefits can be availed upon production of an income certificate issued by a tahsildar. The officer who issues the certificate would do the same after carefully verifying all relevant documents.

If any vacancy earmarked for EWS cannot be filled up due to non-availability of a suitable candidate belonging to EWS, such vacancies for that particular recruitment year shall not be carried forward to the next recruitment year as backlog. Of the 10% reservations to EWS, 33.3% will be allocated to women in the initial appointments.

Meanwhile, the government also issued another GO amending the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996: “(vii) in respect of initial appointments to the posts in services in the State, the 9th , 17th (Women), 28th, 36th, 50th (Women), 57th, 65th (Women), 76th, 86th and 100th turns in each unit of hundred vacancies shall be reserved for Economically Weaker Sections”.

Highlights

The maximum age limit prescribed for direct recruitment to a post shall be raised by five year years in case of candidates belonging to EWS on par with SC/ST/BC candidates

Every higher educational institution in the State shall increase the number of seats in each branch of study or faculty to admit EWS candidates for all admissions notification issued hereafter