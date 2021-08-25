STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kokapet lands: Petition alleges double standards

Whereas, the counsel said, his petitioner’s lands were at a distance of 3.5 km from the Osmansagar lake, and yet the government was not permitting any constructions citing GO 111.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel Vivek Reddy, appearing at the Telangana High Court for one of the petitioners in the writ petition, who owns 17 acres of land in Vattinagulapally opposite to the US consulate, informed a division bench that the Telangana government had taken a decision on August 18 this year to permit the construction of high-rise buildings in the recently auctioned lands Acs. 49-94 in adjoining areas of Kokapet lake, just 700 metres away from the full tank level of the Osmansagar lake.

Whereas, the counsel said, his petitioner’s lands were at a distance of 3.5 km from the Osmansagar lake, and yet the government was not permitting any constructions citing GO 111. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Hima Kohli asked S Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the HMDA, as to whether all the purchasers are informed well in advance that they will not be permitted to commence building high-rise buildings till construction of sewerage treatment plant, and sewage and storm water facilities are put in place. 

The counsel replied that all purchasers were informed. “The government has even allocated `268 crore to the HMDA, of which a sum of `80 crore is for commencement of developmental works. This is a free rise place zone where huge constructions with good infrastructure, roads, sewerage treatment plants will be created and a development fee will also be collected from the parties,” he said.

