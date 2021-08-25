Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao charged with outraging modesty of woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police registered a case against TRS MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumantha Rao on charges of outraging the modesty of an SC woman at Dulapally of Petbasheerabad police limits on August 17, which came to light on Tuesday.

Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja said that on August 15, a group of women from BJP gathered at the residence of Hanumantha Rao in Dulapally, protesting against his comments against BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay. Hanumantha Rao saw them and abused them. He then allegedly dragged one woman who was very vocal and roughed her up.

Based on the woman’s complaint on August 17, a case was registered under Section 354 of the IPC (outraging the modesty of a woman) and the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.