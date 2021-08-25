STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open schools but follow staggered timings: Experts to Telangana government

Published: 25th August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While welcoming the State government’s decision to reopen schools, experts said that the need of the hour is to focus on how to open the schools and ensure safety of the students, and not on whether it is right to open the educational institutions. 

One of the key points stressed by pediatricians as well as public health experts is the need to follow staggered timings and also to adopt the 50% occupancy rule during the first month so that confidence can be built among all stakeholders. 

“If the number of students in a class are more, it is advisable to follow staggered timings to accommodate them in a spacious setting. Apart from this, to ensure the distance between children is more, schools can follow a zig-zag seating arrangement,” noted Dr GVS Murthy, Director of Public Health Foundation of India.

“The aim of starting school now should not be just academics but reintroducing the routine to children who are currently cut off from the entire process. Shorter duration of classes with more games which end before lunch would be a good start,” added Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director of Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Experts also said that globally there has been no reported case of mass spread among school-going children, which must be an indicator for India to make its policies on opening of schools.

“The key here is to slowly restart schools but if someone opts to continue online they must be given the flexibility. Enforcing physical school may lead to children being sent even when they fall sick, which will make matters worse,” said Dr Subodh Kandumuthan, Director of Centre for Health Care Management at ASCI. 

