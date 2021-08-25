STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sukma encounter: High alert sounded in Telangana's Mulugu forests

Sources, however, said that there was no Maoist movement in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts at the moment.

Police personnel undertake combing operations in a Maoist-hit village along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Security has been tightened in villages with Maoist presence along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, in the light of the police encounter in Sukma forest area that killed two Maoists in the neighbouring State. The Mulugu police have launched massive vehicle-checking, combing and cordon and search operations.

They are interacting with tribals and appealing them to inform them about any suspicious movement of unknown persons in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu, Venkatapuram and hamlets, adjacent to the Godavari river, which divides Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The police are using drones to identify Maoist movement in these areas.

Sources, however, said that there was no Maoist movement in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts at the moment.On being contacted, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that four special party police teams were undertaking combing operations and visiting tribals in agency areas, seeking information. “We have also launched a massive vehicle-checking drive along the border,” said Kumar.

