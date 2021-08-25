Telangana: Farmers break coconuts at temple in protest against ‘fake’ land survey

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: A day after tying rakhis to their crops in protest against the ‘illegal’ land pooling survey in their villages, hundreds of farmers from Arepally and Paidipally in erstwhile Warangal district took out a rally from the village centre to a local Hanuman temple and broke 108 coconuts in front of the deity.

The farmers have been protesting the survey for the past one week and had appealed to the Warangal and Hanamkonda District Collectors to put an end to the illegal activity. The two Collectors had ordered an RDO probe into the matter, but the inquiry has not begun yet.

When contacted, Hanamkonda RDO Vasu Chandra said that the farmers had submitted a representation to the District Collector on Monday and that it would take some time for the copy of the representation to reach his office. “After receiving it from the District Collector’s Office, we will take action against the perpetrators,” he said.

It may be recalled that the farmers from the two villages had formed a United Farmers Front to fight the land survey. Its convenor Budde Peddanna said that the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and revenue officials had not even responded to the allegations.