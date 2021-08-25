Telangana: Two IAS officers promoted as Special Chief Secretaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three IAS officers of 1991 batch have been promoted in the State on Tuesday. Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Information Commissioner Arvind Kumar and Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao have been promoted as Special Chief Secretaries. Both the officers are retained in their respective departments while their posts have been redesignated. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of MCRHRD Institute Harpreet Singh too was promoted to the Apex Scale of IAS (level-17 in the Pay Matrix). Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.